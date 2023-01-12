Whiny private texts between Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson have been revealed

Text messages between Fox News host Tucker Carlson and InfoWars founder Alex Jones have been published, revealing the pair's communications.

The messages, obtained by HuffPost, outline how the two right-wing individuals became each others' confidants.

The publication was able to access the messages thanks to Jones' lawyer accidentally handing over his text message history to the prosecution during his Sandy Hook defamation trial. The law firm, Farrar & Ball provided the messages to HuffPost.

In messages, the two discussed Covid-19 conspiracy theories, gun legislation, Jones' criminal prosecution, and more.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In one message, Carlson texted Jones that he "tried" to warn former president Donald Trump about the pandemic in March 2020.

In others, Jones sent Carlson unfounded claims about Covid-19 which Carlson proliferated on his show, Tucker Carlson Tonight.

On 28 April 2020, Jones sent Carlson a link to a YouTube video of two doctors claiming the flu was more severe than Covid-19. The video was eventually taken down from YouTube for the doctors' statements.

Carlson texted back, "This is our lede tonight" and featured the video as well as claiming "Big Tech" was censoring the doctors.

“They won’t even take my money,” Jones complained to Carlson in one text, in reference to The Daily Caller refusing to take advertizing from his site.

“F***ing crazy. I’m really sorry,” Carlson responded.

While the two supported each other publicly, with Carlson defending Jones the messages provide some insight into the pair's friendship and their partnership to spread conspiracy theories.



The text messages also revealed that Jones often reached out to Carlson only to receive an indifferent response or no response.

Jones told the publication, “That’s just a snapshot of conversations, but I think it’s fair to say that most of the time I reach out to him."

He added that Carlson was "not a big text guy."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.