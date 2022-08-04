Alex Jones' lawyers accidentally sent his text messages to the prosecution

Alex Jones is facing another setback in his Sandy Hook defamation trial - as his lawyer accidentally sent his text messages to the lawyer representing the family of young victim, Jesse Lewis.

"Did you know 12 days ago your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cell phone with every text message you’ve sent for the past two years?" Mark Bankston reportedly asked during the hearing.

Jones denied having texts relating to the Sandy Hook shooting.

The Lewis family are suing for damages up to $150m.

