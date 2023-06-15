Alison Hammond surprises commuters at Paddington station dressed as ticket inspector

Telly’s Alison Hammond has left morning commuters stunned as fans spotted the celeb at Paddington station this morning (15 June) – dressed as a ticket inspector.

But all is not quite as it seems.

Dolled up in a sparkling red sequin jacket and matching hat, the This Morning presenter could be seen handing out secret envelopes to lucky commuters – shouting “Hey babe, come and get your points!“.

The envelopes contain points to help people save money on future train travel with Virgin Trains Ticketing, as well as unlocking hundreds of rewards, with Alison announcing that she is working as their ‘Chief Points Inspector’ for the day.

Londoners have been left chuffed by the treat, with many taking the opportunity to snap selfies with the TV star.

“Lovely to meet @AlisonHammond this morning at London Paddington,” said Shane Andrews MBE, who took the opportunity to pose with the presenter.

“Alison has such wonderful energy! A big thank you to her for the 10,000 #virginred points!”

Another person tagged Virgin founder, Richard Branson: “I found the Chief Points Inspector @richardbranson and about to open my red envelope from @AlisonHammond... Thanks @VirginTrainsTicketing now I better catch my train!!! #VirginPoints.”

Standing on a train platform, Alison greeted commuters as they disembarked from trains.

“I’m loving it, this is so much fun!” she said.

“The points enable those who download the app to redeem points for booking train tickets, with rewards including everything from Greggs sausage rolls to flights to New York.”

