Karoline Leavitt faces backlash after five-word comment on Epstein files

Karoline Leavitt has sparked backlash on social media after her latest comments during a White House press briefing, in which she said “we’re moving on from that” when asked about the Epstein Files.

It came when Leavitt answered a question about a document released by the Justice Department, which relayed a secondhand report alleging that Trump had spoken to a Palm Beach, Florida police chief about Epstein and claimed that “everyone” knew about the pedophile’s illegal activities with minors.

Although she would not confirm whether the alleged 2006 phone call actually happened, she claimed Trump has always been “honest and transparent” about his relationship with Epstein, who was once among one of his closest friends before the two men had a falling-out in the early 2000s.

When asked again on the subject, Leavitt replied: “We’re moving on from that.”

Her comments weren’t well received on social media. Trump's niece, and frequent critic, Mary Lea Trump, wrote: "Karoline Leavitt: "We're moving on from [the Epstein files]."

The rest of the world: "No--we're not. Ever.""

The Republicans Against Trump account wrote: "Karoline Leavitt on Epstein: "We're moving on from that."

"No we're not."









It comes after Republican congressman Thomas Massie confirmed that “at least six men” implicated in the Jeffrey Epstein files have had their names redacted.

Despite US president Donald Trump’s efforts to prevent it , the Department of Justice (DOJ) was compelled by the House to release what files it holds on convicted pedophile Epstein.

