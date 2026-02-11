You no longer have to be a sports fan to enjoy the Olympics (or its Winter iteration), because in recent years, much of the entertainment has come from the athletes themselves.

In 2024, Australian breakdancer, Raygun made headlines for scoring zero (but subsequently becoming an internet icon), while Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen attracted more attention for his chocolate muffin reviews than his open-water efforts.

And now, just days into the 2026 Winter Olympics, it would appear the internet has already found its talking point - this time, for all the wrong reasons.

Norwegian Olympian, Sturla Holm Laegreid, took home bronze in the biathlon, which combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting. But his medal-winning moment was quickly overshadowed, when he used it to confess he'd cheated on his girlfriend.

In the cringe-worthy moment, the Norwegian told fans he already "had a gold medal" up until last week, dubbing the incident his "biggest mistake".

"There's someone I wanted to share it with who might not be watching today", he began, as he broke down in tears on TV.

"Six months ago, I met the love of my life - the most beautiful and kindest person in the world.

"Three months ago, I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her. I told her about it a week ago. It's been the worst week of my life."

He went on to call the speech "social suicide" but hoped it would "show how highly" he loved her.

But, if it was sympathy he was seeking by broadcasting his infidelity to the world, the internet isn't ready to let him off lightly.

"I don’t know, buddy, probably not a great call to embarrass her like this on a global stage", one person wrote.

"If you love someone you don’t cheat. He’s just using this to manipulate her into taking him back. Don’t do it girl!", another blasted.





"He met his girlfriend 6 months ago. He cheated on her 3 months ago with another girl. How can she be the love of his life if they've been dating for 6 months and 3 months in he's already cheated. I hope she doesn't take the bait", a third noted.

"Trying to publicly persuade her to get back with you after embarrassing her on multiple levels? the nerve of this man", someone else posted.

"Men will do anything (including compete in the olumpics) BUT take accountability", another user joked.

Laegreid later admitted it was "really selfish" of him to do the interview, admitting he was "not really here mentally", with the contest happening following the death of his teammate, Sivert Guttorm Bakken, in December last year.

Sometimes it's better to say nothing at all...

