An expert witness for Amber Heard appeared to accidentally let slip some spoilers from Aquaman 2 during the defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

On Monday, Kathyrn Arnold, an entertainment industry consultant, highlighted the damage that Heard's team claimed Depp's attorney, Adam Waldman, caused to Heard's career when he accused her of creating an "abuse hoax" against the actor.

These "defamatory statements," as stated by Arnold, made film studios and brands apprehensive about working with Heard – especially as the "negative social media campaign" against her increased.

Describing Aquaman as Heard's "A Star is Born moment," Arnold said: "It was that moment where not only was she a good actor, but she was now world-renowned because she was in the most successful film... certainly for DC Comics."

"It was just this extraordinary moment for her, for her career to take off."

Although she managed to maintain her role, Heard had previously testified that she appeared in a "very pared-down version" of the original story planned for her character.

The actress tried to prevent spoilers from the upcoming sequel to 2018's Aquaman during her testimony. She only said that they "basically took a bunch out of my role," which also includes an action sequence.

However, Arnold took it a step further when she recalled what Heard had told her about the changes to an early version of the script.



"I believe that in the first act of the movie, she was injured somehow, or it had something to do with a baby," Arnold said.

In the DC comics, Aquaman (portrayed by Jason Momoa) and Queen Mera tie the knot and have a son, Arthur Curry, Jr.

Aquaman and Mera haven't exchanged nuptials on the big screen yet.

Amber Heard and Jason Momoa in 'Aquaman' K-Mobile Gaming Reviews/YouTube

Mentioning that she hasn't read any iterations of the script and solely relying on what Heard told her, Arnold said that Mera "ends up in the hospital early in this new Aquaman 2 movie and doesn't really come out until the end to kind of wrap things up."

She further stated that Heard "trained 5 hours a day for several months with the trainer to do this big action sequence" and wasn't informed that her role diminished until she got to set.

"So [her role] was radically reduced from what it was in the script and what she even trained for while she was preparing for the movie," Arnold added.

At another point, Arnold also told the jury about the petition to remove Heard from the Aquaman sequel over these "hoax" allegations against The Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

During objections from Depp's legal team, Arnold then also noted that Momoa and the film's director James Wan were "adamant" that Heard portray the role of Mera in the sequel, which is slated for release in 2023.

Jessica Kovacevic, Heard's agent at William Morris Entertainment, testified on Thursday (19 May) and said that her role in the DC film was almost "recast" over the "bad press."

Depp is suing Heard for $50m in damages following her 2018 Washington Post op-ed that she wrote about her experiences as a domestic violence survivor.

She also filed a $100m countersuit, claiming Depp and his legal team defamed her by calling her claims fake.

