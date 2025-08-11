Claire's Accessories' downfall is an indicator of an even sadder problem

Claire's Accessories has filed for bankruptcy in the US for the second time in seven years, and now concern is growing that this could be the beginning of the end for our favourite nostalgia-driven store.

The chain currently has 2,750 stores across 17 countries in North America and Europe, and has vowed it's exploring "alternatives" to protect the future of the tween fashion store.

It's hard to believe the centre of every 7-15-year-old's universe is facing such a crisis once again, but with the company due to pay back a $500 million loan in December 2026, and the added strain of Trump's tariffs (as of June 23, its estimated cost of goods sold are set to increase by some $30 million due to higher tariffs), it's now a very real possibility.

In its hay day, Claire's became the home of every Saturday shopping trip. Where politics and culture divided global communities, there remained a collective love of neon spiked earrings, butterfly clips, and getting your first piercing under the surgical lighting (albeit, we're not sure the gun was a great idea).

So, what really changed?

Put simply, there's been a culture shift, and it's become clear in recent years that teens don't want to be well, teens anymore.

Elsewhere, we're seeing an influx of pre-teens skipping their cheap moisturiser phase in favour of $300 Drunk Elephant hauls, and many a nose is turned up at the suggestion that novelty necklaces were once cooler than Tiffany & Co.

This generation of teenagers want to feel grown up, choose online shopping over in-person mall culture, and are favouring quiet luxury over bold colours and kitsch packaging; it's truly the end of an era.

Is Claire's shutting down in the UK?

As of right now, no. The US-based firm said it was in discussion "with our vendors and landlords" about its North American stores, but currently, the overseas stores are safe.

But it doesn't make things any easier, and naturally, those who grew up in the era of Claire's have been left devastated at its downfall.

"I just found out Claire's is closing and now there is genuinely no stores for children and pre-teens anymore", one person wrote. "These kids are trying to grow up too fast."





"It really makes me sad that Claire's is closing. I want to say this is a sign that they're erasing tween culture but I want to give social media the blame for that. Among other things.", another wrote.

A third branded it a "recession indicator".





Others penned that there's now a lack of age-appropriate safe spaces for the current generation.





As of right now, Claire's is trading as usual, and it says they've had a number of letters of intent to buy - however, bankruptcy experts aren't quite convinced of its future.

Don't do this to us, 2025.

