Streamer and OnlyFans star Amouranth buys her own esports team

Adult streamer and OnlyFans model Amouranth, whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, has jumped into the world of esports, now co-owning Wildcard Gaming which is based in Houston.

According to a release from Wildcard Gaming, Amouranth 'will take a significant ownership stake in the organisation'.

She made the announcement to her followers on June 20.

"I've always had my eye on esports," Amouranth said.

"I've admired what other creators like DisguisedToast and MoistCrit1kal have done with their own organisations. In my conversations with orgs and research, Wildcard felt like the best opportunity to help shape a growing organisation."

John Griffin, co-owner of Wildcard Gaming, said it's "the best time" to welcome Amouranth on board.

He said: "With the esports industry beginning to stabilise coming out of a few tumultuous years, we felt now was the best time to make a move.

"Kaitlyn is not just a massive personality, she is an incredibly smart business woman. She is thoughtful and calculated, just as we are. Her impact on our organisation will be immediate."

Amouranth will reportedly help grow the organisation by promoting a new men's and women's clothing line as well as hosting watch parties for Season 2 of the Rainbow Six Pro League.

She first teased the news with a video posted on social media on June 17, showing her signing a contract and that a big reveal was imminent.

It's not the first business venture Amouranth has gone into - as well as streaming and posting content on OnlyFans, she has debuted an AI that allows users to create their own fantasy content, has purchased a number of gas stations and has launched her own beer.

