Andrew Garfield stars as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in the biographical comedy drama Artificial and has revealed how taking on the role has impacted his views on artificial intelligence.

The film directed by Luca Guadagnino and written by Simon Rich and starring Garfield, Yura Borisov, Monica Barbaro, Ike Barinholtz, Cooper Hoffman, Jason Schwartzman, and Mark Rylance, is set during a dramatic five-day period that saw the controversial firing and rehiring of Altman in November 2023.

Now speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor shared how playing the AI CEO changed his relationship with the evolving technology.

YouTube/NEON

"It's the same thing that happened to me when I did The Social Network, which was I got off Facebook immediately” Garfield said referring to his famous role as Eduardo Saverin in the 2010 biographical drama film about the rise of Facebook and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

“I got off my ChatGPT immediately. I don't really know even how to explain why but just the more you know and the more you realize we're careening into some very unknown territory," he explained.

“What I suppose is good and transparent is they're like, ‘Yeah, no, we kind of don't know who's going to lose their jobs and how we're going to create an economy that works for ordinary people but we're going to find out and I promise you it's going to be awesome.’”

YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

The film was financed by Amazon MGM Studios, with the film costing $40 million, but after production had completed, they announced in June that they would no longer be distributing Artificial saying it would “be better served if it were released by a different studio” and was then picked up by indie distributor NEON.

This news came months after Amazon announced its $50 billion investment into OpenAI and about a year since Altman had been in attendance at the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to Lauren Sánchez.

Artificial is set to be released in cinemas on Christmas Day and in UK and Ireland on 22 January 2027.

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