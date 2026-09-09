Just a week after US president Donald Trump was mocked for his phone call to the International Space Station from Houston, Texas, the Republican is once again facing some space-related ridicule after he shared his proposed uniforms for the US Space Force.

During a lengthy posting spree on Truth Social on Sunday, the 80-year-old unveiled the outfits with a graphic which said they were “inspired by the discipline and functionality of the Starship Trooper uniform” – Starship Troopers being a 1997 space epic about a fascist regime on a future Earth waging war against giant alien bugs.

The colour palette for the uniform comprises a space gray, midnight black, silver gray and satin black.

But while Trump says it’s inspired by Starship Troopers, others have compared it to another space franchise: Star Wars:

Melanie D’Arrigo, of the Campaign for New York Health, commented: “Designing the Space Force uniforms to look like the evil bad guys from Star Wars, who are led by an elderly, power hungry tyrant, who lose, repeatedly, is a bit too on brand, no?”:

“Just awful,” wrote former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger:

Investor Christian Keil imagined a conversation in which the designer said they “nailed the ‘Star Wars bad guy’ vibe, just like you asked”:

TV host and podcaster Evan Kirstel shared a meme of secretary of state Marco Rubio in Lord Dark Helmet’s outfit from the 1987 comedy film Spaceballs:

And veteran Macer Gifford jokingly suggested Trump will “rebuild the Death Star” and that “the rebels will pay for it”:

It wasn’t the only space-related post shared during Trump’s aforementioned Truth Social posting spree, as he also claimed the US owns the moon.

Yes, really.

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