Andrew Tate talks mathematics and blackjack - in a video with one bizarre detail

Controversial manosphere influencer Andrew Tate has turned his attention to card games in new footage shared online, and it’s getting people talking…

In a video shared on Friday by ‘The Real World’ – an e-learning platform linked to the influencer – Tate is shown walking to a casino table and explaining that “there is a strategy to blackjack” which uses “perfect mathematics”.

“The advantage that the house has is they go second. You go first, which means that a lot of people go over and bust – they go over 21 - before they have to pull out cards.

“So you’ve got to look at the card they have showing, you’ve got to look at your card and you have to decide whether to hit or stick depending on the probability that they bust.”

But it isn’t the strategy which has got social media talking, as people couldn’t help but notice one particular detail in the background:

“Why is nobody talking about dude in the background with no head,” asked one account:

Another replied: “Let’s ignore the man with no head in the back lmao”:

“Bro put his head on the line in a hand of blackjack and lost it,” joked a third:

A fourth, according to an X/Twitter translation, wrote: “Only Andrew Tate can dress so comically that no one will notice, in the background of the video, a headless man”:

And a fifth said: “Are we not going to talk about the guy in the background with no head???”:

Pretty weird.

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