Andrew Tate seized cash to be used to combat violence against women and girls

Cash seized from Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate is being channelled into a new initiative aimed at tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG).

Almost £2.9 million in assets were confiscated by Devon & Cornwall Police across 2024 and 2025 as part of investigations into tax and VAT evasion, as well as money laundering offences. While the majority of the recovered funds from the civil case were returned to the Treasury, a ruling allocated just over £1 million to the force.

Police have chosen to invest a portion into a new programme focused on fostering male allyship, encouraging men and boys to take an active role in challenging and preventing VAWG.

The project has been developed through a collaboration led by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

One of the key initiatives set to benefit is the Cornwall Male Ally Network (MAN), which will receive support as part of a pilot scheme. The OPCC has committed to match £50,000 in funding to help establish the programme.

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Still in its early stages, the initiative aims to engage men and boys as part of the solution to reducing abuse and violence, promoting long-term cultural change.

Partners involved in the programme include the OPCC, Devon & Cornwall Police, Cornwall Voluntary Sector Forum (VSF), Cornwall Council, Women’s Centre Cornwall, West Cornwall Women’s Aid, Barnardo’s and First Light.

"Ever since my office hosted a ground-breaking disruptive VAWG ideas workshop last summer, attended by around 100 frontline professionals, we have been working with partners to develop the best projects which will create the biggest and long-lasting impact," Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said.

"One of those exciting plans is the Cornwall MAN pilot which although in its very early infancy, will radically tackle VAWG by men and boys stepping forward to become part of the solution.

"Nothing pleases me more than knowing that women and girls in Devon and Cornwall will benefit from the funds seized by the Tate brothers whose toxic and downgrading views have no place in society.”

The Cornwall MAN initiative is expected to be formally launched during the 16 Days of Action domestic violence campaign in November 2026. The pilot will run for 12 months, with ambitions to expand the scheme into Devon if successful.

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