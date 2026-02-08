Andrew Tate ridiculed over resurfaced clip explaining why he doesn’t read books

It was only two months ago that self-proclaimed “top G” Andrew Tate was mocked online for losing a boxing match, and now the controversial influencer is being ridiculed on social media over his past comments on reading.

In remarks reshared on X/Twitter this week, seemingly going back to 2022 (according to the podcast transcript search engine Tapesearch), the former professional kickboxer claimed he doesn’t read books because he is “too smart to read”.

“Reading books is a very cheap way to, I guess, entertain – I wouldn’t call it entertainment, because my brain is far too advanced.

“I’m not going to sit there and go, ‘smart people read’. No.

“I need action. I need constant chaos in my life to feel content. I need to be driving a supercar and f***ing fighting, f***ing a bunch of h*** and champagne, going crazy.

“I can’t just sit there, ‘oh, and the pirate, on the boat…’ It’s for people with slow minds,” he said.

The clip was shared by X/Twitter user Alex & Books, who said it was “the funniest video I’ve watched all week”:

Another account replied: “He sounds like an 8 year old explaining to his teacher why they didn’t read the assigned book”:

“Did the last book he read have pictures,” asked a third, referencing Tate talking about a pirate on a boat:

“This is perfect,” commented Rick Wilson of The Lincoln Project:

And another said choosing not to read is “among the greatest acts of self-harm”:

Tate is yet to comment publicly on the resurfaced video.

Why not read…?

