Andrew Tate claims that Elon Musk imitated him during BBC interview

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate has now claimed that Elon Musk copied his hand gesture in a BBC interview.

Tate, who was recently released from Romanian jail and put under house arrest, responded to a Twitter fan who wrote: "@elonmusk doing the @Cobratate hand sign while destroying a reporter with logic and facts. Gotta love this."

The 36-year-old quipped: "Its [sic] the symbol of truth."

Diehard Tate fans chimed in on the action, with one writing: "It’s the symbol of those who no longer accept the Matrix as being their ruling arbiters."

Another passionate Twitter user wrote: "Truth Prevails. ALWAYS," while a third added: "The symbol of the new revolution."

It comes after Musk sat down with the BBC, where he complained about his Twitter journey being "quite painful" and a "rollercoaster".

When asked whether he had any regrets about acquiring the platform, he said the "pain level has been extremely high, this hasn't been some kind of party".

The world's second-richest man added: "It's not been boring. It's been quite a rollercoaster."

He still believes that buying Twitter was the right decision, despite being a "really quite a stressful situation over the last several month."

The tech mogul has made a name for himself on the platform, with a string of bizarre tweets and sporadic changes.

Just last week, Musk changed his profile name to Harry Bōlz, which came after removing the 'w' from Twitter to read 'Titter'.





Speaking about his posts, Musk told the BBC: "Have I shot myself in the foot with tweets multiple times? Yes."

"I think I should not tweet after 3am," he added.

