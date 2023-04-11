Why did Elon Musk change his name to Harry Bolz?

Elon Musk bizarrely changed his name to 'Harry Bōlz' on Twitter, leaving some of his 134 million followers baffled.

Some people have speculated the tech mogul is plotting his next major project, while others believe he's simply playing with fans and it is nothing more than wordplay. More Twitter users believed it to be his alter ego.

The Tesla and Space X founder recently highlighted "impersonating others is wrong," before rebranding himself as Mr Bōlz.

Musk later changed his name back and followed up with a tweet which read: "An advantage of having organizational affiliation on this platform is that you can change your name without losing verification. More importantly, it helps greatly with reducing impersonation fraud."

He also jokingly hoped that a "media org that takes itself way too seriously writes a story about Harry Bōlz …" After all, Musk isn't shy of trolling journalists after setting an automatic response to a poop emoji for Twitter's press office.

It comes after Musk removed the 'w' from Twitter to read 'Titter'.

On Sunday evening (9 April), Musk shared an image of the San Francisco HQ, which appeared to show the 'w' painted white.

"Our landlord at SF HQ says we’re legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove “w”, so we painted it background color," he wrote. "Problem solved!"





It's clearly been something on Musk's mind for a while after reports suggest he set up a poll in April last year asking followers whether he should remove the letter.

One person responded: "Elon Musk, in a remarkable show of maturity, has removed the ‘w’ from Twitter’s logo outside their San Francisco HQ. The company now reads as ‘T**ter’."

Meanwhile, another compared him to the real-life David Brent.

