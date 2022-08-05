Andrew Tate is yet to have talks about getting in the ring with Jake Paul.

Social media star Paul launched his professional boxing career in 2020 and has since made a name for himself, having won his first five fights.

The 25-year-old has been subject to high-profile people calling him out – but that's not to say he doesn't dish it out too. If you're familiar with the fighter, you'll know about his endless beef and controversies.

More recently, kickboxer-turned-internet-sensation Tate has turned up the heat.

Tate, who experienced his first taste of fame outside of sport in 2016's Big Brother, has since taken over social media with his controversial views about pretty much everything.

During his appearance on The Full Send Podcast, Tate said there was no real issue with Paul anymore, after posting an incredibly sweary YouTube video challenging Paul to a fight.

"This is your offer. You put $3 million; I put 3. Winner takes all," Tate said at the time.

"I will fight you any day of the f***ing week. Don't worry about Conor McGregor f***ing you up, don't worry about Floyd Mayweather f***ing you up. You only want to lose to them so you can say, 'well, I lost to Conor McGregor,

"Why don't you lose to an old man who's retired?

He added: "I will take a few weeks' break from living my retired life to kick the living f*** out of a f***ing goofy f***ing d***head like you."





JAKE PAUL VS ANDREW TATE BOXING MATCH?? www.youtube.com





Tate has spoken about the past claims, saying he is "no longer angry at the guy."

He told The Full Send Podcast, "At the time, I thought that Jake Paul was just disrespecting fighters as a whole, because fighting is a really hard life. Now, it seems that Jake Paul is taking his boxing career seriously."

Tate added, "I’m no longer angry at the guy because he’s a boxer, effectively. And he’s using attention, he’s using provocative marketing to make himself as much money as possible. I, of all people on the planet, cannot sit here and s**t on that f***ing game. I get what he’s doing."





Andrew Tate Calls Out Jake Paul! www.youtube.com





As far as Tate's recent revelation goes, it appears as though the pair won't be stepping into the ring anytime soon. But never say never.

