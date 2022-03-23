Anne Hathaway left Kelly Clarkson completely floored (quite literally) after pulling a show-stopping performance of the singer's biggest hit out of the bag.
During the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show the talk show host decided to challenge her guest to a game of "Sing That Name That Tune," hosted by comedian Matt Iseman.
It seems Hathaway was already bringing her A-game as was already in the lead by three points, as Iseman told Clarkson she “better start stepping up” her game if she didn't want Hathaway to win.
"Can you play a freaking song I'll know?” the three-time Grammy winner jokingly asked.
And they granted her wish, with the band playing the first few notes of her smash hit "Since U Been Gone," only for Hathaway beat Clarkson to guessing the song.
Hathaway who has won an Academy Award for her performance in the musical Les Misérables where she sang "I Dream A Dream," certainly brought her vocals to the 2004 pop song and didn't hold back, belting out Clarkson's notes with some serious attitude.
This was much to Clarkson's surprise, completely stunned and impressed with Hathaway's rendition she dropped to the floor and allowed the actor to do her thing.
At the end of the song, Clarkson managed to gather herself and get back up, while Hathaway paid tribute to Clarkson by getting off the stage to bow at her feet.
MIC. DROP. Today Anne Hathaway and Kelly are going head-to-head in a game of Sing That Name That Tune with @mattiseman \u2014 tune in to see who takes the crown!pic.twitter.com/kVHMYc2MRJ— The Kelly Clarkson Show (@The Kelly Clarkson Show) 1647943202
“How did you know it from just that?" An astonished Clarkson asked.
"Kelly Clarkson, if you do not understand how much we all love that song. Everybody here knew it on the first one [beat]," Hathway replied
“What? She knew it from boom, boom, boom, boom, boom," Clarkson added, along with a few bleeped out words - perhaps from shock.
"Anne Hathaway will be doing a Kelly Clarkson tribute show in Vegas," Iseman then jokingly chimed in, as Hathaway told the comedian "I love that song."
Acknowledging she was beaten to her own song, Clarkson questioned whether she should just quit and admitted: "This is embarrassing," as Iseman pointed out a few seconds later: "Kelly Clarkson missed her own song," causing laughter in the audience and Clarkson to quip: "Jesus take the wheel."
Of course, fans of both Clarkson and Hathaway loved the singing contest and were particularly complimentary of Hathaway's version of "Since U Been Gone."
anne hathaway is a theater kid, you will never beat a theater kid at these types of games (even if you are the untouchable kelly clarkson)pic.twitter.com/FQiopkySqQ— alex (@alex) 1647953052
Anne ATE!https://twitter.com/alex_abads/status/1506250389791944708\u00a0\u2026— Jairius Johnson (@Jairius Johnson) 1647968355
THIS MADE MY ENTIRE WEEKhttps://twitter.com/alex_abads/status/1506250389791944708\u00a0\u2026— Kat the Gayet\u2122\ufe0f (@Kat the Gayet\u2122\ufe0f) 1647967857
This so iconic and also coincidentally my favorite karaoke songhttps://twitter.com/alex_abads/status/1506250389791944708\u00a0\u2026— Alex Rafter (@Alex Rafter) 1647966068
Anne has always been top tier but this just put her into the elite statushttps://twitter.com/alex_abads/status/1506250389791944708\u00a0\u2026— Ma$on's Day 3/27 (@Ma$on's Day 3/27) 1647968657
That\u2019s my Academy Award Winning mother right there!!!!https://twitter.com/alex_abads/status/1506250389791944708\u00a0\u2026— Days Like Lost Dogs (@Days Like Lost Dogs) 1647968371
Reinstating my Anne Hathaway stan cardhttps://twitter.com/alex_abads/status/1506250389791944708\u00a0\u2026— the lady (@the lady) 1647961605
The academy gave Anne the Oscar in advance for this performance!https://twitter.com/alex_abads/status/1506250389791944708\u00a0\u2026— sundarambal's soda supplier (@sundarambal's soda supplier) 1647959475
In her latest project, Hathaway stars alongside Jared Leto in AppleTV+ showWeCrashed, the first episode was released on March 18th.
