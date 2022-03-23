Anne Hathaway left Kelly Clarkson completely floored (quite literally) after pulling a show-stopping performance of the singer's biggest hit out of the bag.

During the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show the talk show host decided to challenge her guest to a game of "Sing That Name That Tune," hosted by comedian Matt Iseman.



It seems Hathaway was already bringing her A-game as was already in the lead by three points, as Iseman told Clarkson she “better start stepping up” her game if she didn't want Hathaway to win.

"Can you play a freaking song I'll know?” the three-time Grammy winner jokingly asked.

And they granted her wish, with the band playing the first few notes of her smash hit "Since U Been Gone," only for Hathaway beat Clarkson to guessing the song.

Hathaway who has won an Academy Award for her performance in the musical Les Misérables where she sang "I Dream A Dream," certainly brought her vocals to the 2004 pop song and didn't hold back, belting out Clarkson's notes with some serious attitude.

This was much to Clarkson's surprise, completely stunned and impressed with Hathaway's rendition she dropped to the floor and allowed the actor to do her thing.

At the end of the song, Clarkson managed to gather herself and get back up, while Hathaway paid tribute to Clarkson by getting off the stage to bow at her feet.

“How did you know it from just that?" An astonished Clarkson asked.

"Kelly Clarkson, if you do not understand how much we all love that song. Everybody here knew it on the first one [beat]," Hathway replied

“What? She knew it from boom, boom, boom, boom, boom," Clarkson added, along with a few bleeped out words - perhaps from shock.

"Anne Hathaway will be doing a Kelly Clarkson tribute show in Vegas," Iseman then jokingly chimed in, as Hathaway told the comedian "I love that song."

Acknowledging she was beaten to her own song, Clarkson questioned whether she should just quit and admitted: "This is embarrassing," as Iseman pointed out a few seconds later: "Kelly Clarkson missed her own song," causing laughter in the audience and Clarkson to quip: "Jesus take the wheel."

Of course, fans of both Clarkson and Hathaway loved the singing contest and were particularly complimentary of Hathaway's version of "Since U Been Gone."





























In her latest project, Hathaway stars alongside Jared Leto in AppleTV+ showWeCrashed, the first episode was released on March 18th.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.