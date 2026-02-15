Kristi Noem quote on ‘right people voting in elections’ has people ‘worried’

Kristi Noem’s latest comments on upcoming US elections have been heavily criticised online, with social media commentators branding them ‘worrying’.

Noem appeared to suggest the Department of Homeland Security was responsible for election security and said she would ensure the “right people” were voting to elect “the right leaders.”

The DHS Secretary spoke during a press conference on Friday, saying: “Elections is another one of those critical infrastructure responsibilities that I have as well, and I would say that many people believe that it may be one of the most important things that we need.”

“To make sure we trust is reliable, and that when it gets to election day that we've been proactive to make sure that we have the right people voting, electing the right leaders to lead this country through the days that we have – knowing that people can trust it.”

Noem went on to say she had the authority to identify “vulnerabilities” in the election system and implement “mitigation measures” to ensure elections are “run correctly”.

The comments sparked concern online, with the Republicans Against Trump account writing on X: “Saying the quiet part out loud.”

Homeland Dems added: “DHS talking about the ‘right people’ voting should alarm every American. After the President threatened to nationalize elections, the threat is unmistakable.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer added: “This is Trump’s idea of democracy: leaders get to select their voters instead of the other way around.”





Another wrote: "American friends, if this doesn't worry you, you're not paying attention."

It comes after people drew comparisons to the Nuremberg trials after Noem reportedly claimed she was following the “direction of the president” and his right-hand man, Stephen Miller.

As the head of Homeland Security, Noem is facing increased pressure on her job due to the violence that has been unfolding in Minneapolis at the hands of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

