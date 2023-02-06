People are offended by subtitles during Bad Bunny's Grammys performance

Bad Bunny’s energetic opening performance at the Grammy’s may have captured the live audience’s attention but people at home were slightly distracted by the subtitles.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, took to the stage to perform his hit songs El Apagon and Despues De La Playa.

As a Latin trap singer, both songs were performed in Spanish but rather than seeing the Spanish lyrics or English translation on-screen, viewers at home were met with “singing in non-English.”

According to people on Twitter, both the Hulu stream and CBS broadcast did not include proper closed captioning.

"[Singing in non-English]" was the only thing seen throughout Ocasio's performance.

People criticised CBS and Hulu for not providing subtitles for Bad Bunny's performance, especially because others seemed to include proper closed captioning

Given the Grammy's performances are known ahead of time and rehearsed, some wondered why the lyrics were not queued ahead of time.

Ocasio was nominated for Album of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Música Urbana Album.



