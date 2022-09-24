Lewis Capaldi left BBC viewers in stitches after sharing an outrageous sex joke which he passed off as "a classic breakdown of communication".

On Saturday morning (24 September), the 'Someone You Loved' singer sat down with Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt.

As the interview was coming to an end, Capaldi complimented Munchetty's hair. He said they were "talking about it outside," to which she responded by whispering something behind her hand.

"It’s a wig," Capaldi said. "I didn’t say that. Looks great!"

Fellow host Stayt jumped in and told the singer he also had great hair, and the pair shared a high five. "That rarely happens," he said.

Munchetty jokingly asked whether the pair wanted to "get a room" – and viewers at home were not prepared for what was to follow.

Capaldi was taken aback by the question, which he misheard as "would you like a rim?"

The hosts were left speechless, swiftly changing the subject to the time and upcoming headlines.

"We're going to have a little word with Lewis," Munchetty jested.





Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





It was only a matter of time before the clip went viral across social media, with Capaldi himself sharing the snippet to his Twitter and Instagram.

One Twitter user penned: "Oh my word, Lewis Capaldi on BBC Breakfast, he is hilarious!!!! Completely himself which is so refreshing, feel like I've just become a fan."

Another new fan said: "I don't know much about Lewis Capaldi, but he just owned that interview on BBC Breakfast! Said 'sex' 3 times, 'fart' and 'rim'"

"Lewis Capaldi thinking he was being offered a rim on BBC Breakfast is my morning’s entertainment sorted," a third joked.





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.







