Blue Ivy Carter,10, the eldest child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, bid $80,000 on a pair of diamond earrings at a gala - and guests were stunned.

On Saturday (22 October), the youngster made the bid for a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings at the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Blue Ivy's grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and actress, as well as TV host Keke Palmer, were shocked.

Both women were on the stage serving as the auctioneers when Blue Ivy jumped up from her chair and got into the bidding war by waving her paddle for all to see.

Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez went head-to-head with the younging and made the winning bid of $105,000.

This isn't the first time Blue Ivy has caused a stir at the annual event's luxurious auction.

Back In 2018, the then- six-year-old made her bid of $19,000 on an acrylic painting of a young Sidney Poitier, entering into a bidding war with a mysterious individual.

That mystery bidder ended up being filmmaker Tyler Perry, who wasn't aware that he was bidding against a child.

But Perry's determination didn't wither once he realised it was a child he was up against.

That year, the celebrity auctioneer for the gala was former The View host Star Jones, and she highlighted how Blue Ivy's affinity for art developed.

"Her mother and father have been talking about how you gather art, and that is a big deal for African Americans," Jones from the stage.

Jones also said that the insight came from Lawson, the co-founder of the WACO Theatre Center, who puts on the Wearable Art Gala annually to help WACO's artistic and youth mentorship programs.

The charity is also family-oriented, with Beyonce serving as an honorary co-chair alongside her sister Solange Knowles.

At this year's event, Beyoncé donned Gucci and revealed that her Renaissance World Tour would start next summer.

The star also donated the first round of tour tickets to the gala, which reportedly sold for $150,000.

