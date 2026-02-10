GTA 6 LIVE: Release date update has completely split fans

GTA 6's release date was recently updated by Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, but gamers are split in opinion about it.

Take-Two recently hosted an earnings call and updates about Grand Theft Auto 6's release date, marketing plan and physical edition were revealed.

GTA 6 is the most anticipated game of all time and gamers avidly continue to track rumours, leaks, trailers, gameplay details, release dates, maps and screenshots.

Follow indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest breaking news, leaks and rumours as they happen.

GTA 6 marketing may start later thank you think says insider A renowned gaming insider has speculated GTA 6 marketing may start later than people may think. Speaking on the latest episode of Insider Gaming Weekly, Tom Henderson said: "I don't think we're going to see anything on GTA 6 until the first week of August because that will be not the next earnings call but the one after. "What they'll probably do is what they always do and release a trailer the day before or the same day of the earnings call and then they can hype up the numbers to investors and that's how I imagine their marketing season will go on." It's claimed there is anticipation among some fans that something could be announced in May, around the time of the next expected Take-Two earnings call, but Henderson says it's more likely to be around the time of the expected August one. This comes after Take-Two confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release on 19 November with CEO Strauss Zelnick adding marketing will start in the summer. During the call, he said people will be "astonished" at what Rockstar has planned and, in an interview with CNBC, added: "We don't spend money on marketing until we're pretty close to release." Also, when Variety asked Zelnick about recent rumours of GTA 6 not having a physical release at launch to avoid any further leaks, he replied: "That's not the plan."

More reaction to GTA 6 release date update from GTA6 More fans in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been having their say on reassurances from Take-Two Interactive that the game remains on track to release on 19 November. ButterflyUsed6723 posted a meme of Rockstar Games announcing the most recent delay with the caption: "I'm so happy this won't happen again after Take-Two reconfirmed that GTA 6 will be released on the 19th." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. the_goatslayer said: "Unfortunately that's not guaranteed. Take-Two had also reconfirmed that the game would release in Fall 2025 but as we know that didn't happen. At the end of the day the final call on whether it gets delayed again is up to Rockstar and that's it." OddTomato3057 said: "I ain't trusting Rockstar anymore until the game is released on 19 Nov itself." stirling1712 said: "Legit trying to tempt fate here."

GTA 6 release date update has completely split fans from GTA6 An official update on GTA 6's release date from Take-Two Interactive is splitting opinion on social media. Ahead of a recent earnings call, Take-Two confirmed GTA 6 is still on track to release on 19 November with CEO Strauss Zelnick confirming marketing will start in the summer. During the call, he said people will be "astonished" at what Rockstar has planned and, in an interview with CNBC, added: "We don't spend money on marketing until we're pretty close to release." Also, when Variety asked Zelnick about recent rumours of GTA 6 not having a physical release at launch to avoid any further leaks, he replied: "That's not the plan." But despite the reassurance, because of past delays, not all fans are convinced. One of a number of posts about this in the GTA 6 Subreddit pointed out that previously, "Take-Two CEO was pretty confident the game would release in May 2026". Pointing out comments Zelnick made before further delays, Redditor niffum1 said: "Not saying that there will be another delay... But none of what he said back then happened." And fans have been having their say in the comments. SR1760 said: "The difference is this investor's call he could have said 'we remain confident the game is still set to release 19 November' but he didn't, he gave us more information he didn't have to say, like confirming marketing will start in the summer, basically locking the November date." Ashamed_Ad1622 said:" At this point they delayed the game too many times it's just so unlikely they'll delay it again." wasservilla said: "If the marketing campaign does not start in summer we are f*****." Filipegames2334 said: "In my opinion, in May we will know for sure if the November date will really be the final date." asianmandan said: "Why does anyone expect him to say anything other than the last public announcement? He's not on these shows to make announcements, he's not hosting earnings calls to make announcements. Here's there to make investors feels safe and convince non-investors to invest. He's not going to say anything else."

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.