Beyonce has treated fans to a new track from her upcoming seventh solo studio album Renaissance – and fans are obsessed.
Following a week of communicating with followers through her Instagram bio, Beyonce officially dropped Break My Soul on Tuesday (21 June). She changed her social media channels to"6. BREAK MY SOUL midnight ET" to mark the release of the sixth single.
The house-inspired hit features samples of Robin S' Show Me Love and interjections from New Orleans artist Big Freedia.
On Break My Soul, Beyoncé sings: “Motivation/I’m lookin’ for a new foundation, yeah/And I’m on that new vibration/I’m buildin’ my own foundation, yeah. You won’t break my soul/I’m tellin’ evеrybody.”
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
The track instantly went down well online, with one saying, "Beyoncé gave us an anti-capitalist, pro-gay summer anthem with vocals, rapping, a choir call and response, and FREEDIA. We really won #BreakMySoul."
Another added: "See how Beyoncé’s lyrics are affirmations?!? Sis said u won’t break my soul!"
Beyoncé - BREAK MY SOUL (Official Lyric Video)www.youtube.com
Fans have also been comparing it to Drake, who also released new music earlier in the week with a similar 90s reminiscent style. Honestly, Nevermind certainly divided social media.
The Canadian rapper released his seventh studio album at midnight on Friday (17 June), less than a year after Certified Lover Boy, which featured cover artwork by British artist Damien Hirst.
NBA stars led the reactions with Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal candidly mocking the album, saying: "Dude said it’s called 'Honestly, Nevermind' maybe he meant that."
While Jarred Vanderbilt, a player for Minnesota Timberwolves, said: "Drake trolling."
Now, Twitter is comparing the latest offerings from Drake and Beyonce - and it's safe to say Beyonce came out on top.
\u201cDrake tried to give house and Beyonc\u00e9 said \u201cmmm, sounds more like apartment, bb.\u201d\u201d— Saeed Jones (@Saeed Jones) 1655776896
\u201c@theferocity lmao not apartment. i was thinking more like \u201crent to own\u201d\u201d— Saeed Jones (@Saeed Jones) 1655776896
\u201cnot drake had his ear to the wall when beyonce was in the studio\u201d— tia witcher extraordinaire (@tia witcher extraordinaire) 1655780163
\u201cDrake & Beyonc\u00e9 must know something we don\u2019t know\u2026\u201d— MBali \ud83d\udcab (@MBali \ud83d\udcab) 1655781842
\u201cYou mean to tell me\u2026 you heard Drake\u2019s album and Beyonc\u00e9\u2019s single and heard the same thing?\u201d— Mel Smith (@Mel Smith) 1655786319
\u201cthe 3 day gap between drake and beyonce dropping is a story i want to know more about\u201d— Lauren Chanel (@Lauren Chanel) 1655784827
\u201cDrake when he see the girls showing mad love to Beyonc\u00e9 new dance song #HonestlyNevermind #BreakMySoul \u201d— Rihanna is on B7 (@Rihanna is on B7) 1655777511
\u201cDrake: Y\u2019all gone dance \nY\u2019all: \ud83d\ude34\ud83d\ude34\ud83d\ude34\n\nBeyonc\u00e9: YALL GONE DANCE \nY\u2019all:\u201d— Ricky Davis (@Ricky Davis) 1655779255
\u201cI want Beyonc\u00e9 and Drake to battle it out on the floor giving me the 5 elements of Vogue\u201d— Nando (Adept) (@Nando (Adept)) 1655779228
\u201cdrake was really outside beyonce\u2019s studio like\u201d— dick of darkness (@dick of darkness) 1655784832
\u201cBeyonc\u00e9 1 dance song is better then Drake entire album #BreakMySoul #RENAISSANCE\u201d— Rihanna is on B7 (@Rihanna is on B7) 1655779603
Beyonce's new album Renaissance will drop on 29 July.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.