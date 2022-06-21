Beyonce has treated fans to a new track from her upcoming seventh solo studio album Renaissance – and fans are obsessed.

Following a week of communicating with followers through her Instagram bio, Beyonce officially dropped Break My Soul on Tuesday (21 June). She changed her social media channels to"6. BREAK MY SOUL midnight ET" to mark the release of the sixth single.

The house-inspired hit features samples of Robin S' Show Me Love and interjections from New Orleans artist Big Freedia.

On Break My Soul, Beyoncé sings: “Motivation/I’m lookin’ for a new foundation, yeah/And I’m on that new vibration/I’m buildin’ my own foundation, yeah. You won’t break my soul/I’m tellin’ evеrybody.”

The track instantly went down well online, with one saying, "Beyoncé gave us an anti-capitalist, pro-gay summer anthem with vocals, rapping, a choir call and response, and FREEDIA. We really won #BreakMySoul."

Another added: "See how Beyoncé’s lyrics are affirmations?!? Sis said u won’t break my soul!"

Beyoncé - BREAK MY SOUL (Official Lyric Video) www.youtube.com





Fans have also been comparing it to Drake, who also released new music earlier in the week with a similar 90s reminiscent style. Honestly, Nevermind certainly divided social media.

The Canadian rapper released his seventh studio album at midnight on Friday (17 June), less than a year after Certified Lover Boy, which featured cover artwork by British artist Damien Hirst.

NBA stars led the reactions with Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal candidly mocking the album, saying: "Dude said it’s called 'Honestly, Nevermind' maybe he meant that."

While Jarred Vanderbilt, a player for Minnesota Timberwolves, said: "Drake trolling."

Now, Twitter is comparing the latest offerings from Drake and Beyonce - and it's safe to say Beyonce came out on top.









































Beyonce's new album Renaissance will drop on 29 July.

