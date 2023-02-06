Beyoncé fans aren’t happy James Corden presented her record-breaking Grammy

Pop legend Beyoncé made history on Sunday night when she became the artist with the most Grammy award wins of all-time, but fans of the musician weren’t at all pleased that TV personality James Corden had a part to play in such an iconic moment.

Beyoncé, who scooped up four awards for her latest album Renaissance, now has 32 gongs compared to the previous record holder Georg Solti, the late conductor who collected 31 awards for his work.

Her first three wins were for Best R&B song (“Cuff It”), Best Dance/Electronic Recording (“Break My Soul”) and Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Plastic Off the Sofa”).

The singer’s fourth and final win of the night was in the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album category, with Corden announcing the win by telling the audience “we are witnessing history tonight”, at which point Beyoncé was already on her feet.

Unfortunately for Corden, some of those watching at home were hoping they didn’t have to witness him presenting the award:

Accepting the gong, a tearful Beyoncé said: “I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying to just receive this night.

“I want to thank God for protecting me … I want to thank my uncle Johnny, who is not here, but he is here in spirit.

“I'd like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me, for pushing me. I'd like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful children who are watching at home.”

She added: “I'd like to thank the queer community - you invented the genre.”

It isn’t the first time that Beyoncé supporters have been upset at Corden, as the Late Late Show host’s “Carpool Karaoke” series beat the icon’s Homecoming documentary to pick up the Outstanding Variety Special award at the 2019 Emmys.

