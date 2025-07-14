This plot to get into an Oasis concert with no ticket is being hailed as ‘genius’

Oasis' comeback tour will go down as one of the most in-demand music events of our generation, and if you didn't manage to bag a coveted ticket, don't expect to get one for a bargain at the last minute, because fans are getting seriously creative with their methods of getting into the shows.

The tour kicked off last week in Cardiff before travelling to Liam and Noel Gallagher's hometown of Manchester, where they took to the stage hand-in-hand in front of 80,000 people at Heaton Park.

As expected, there were many people who were left ticketless, and took to an area behind where the concert was happening to throw their own party.

There were also undoubtedly a few fence-jumpers in the mix (which we certainly wouldn't recommend), but now, one fan's plan to see his favourite band has been hailed as "genius" - and somehow, it actually worked.

John Spilsbury posted a series of now-viral images on Facebook of himself dressed as a litter picker at Heaton Park, with a high-vis vest and grabber - except he wasn't, it was just part of an elaborate stunt to try and get through the doors with no ticket.

"No Ticket No Problem When you can't get a ticket for Oasis so take a hi viz and grabber and pretend to be a litter picker then walk straight into front standing", he wrote, before adding: "The Masterplan".

Once he successfully made it into the venue, he took his disguise off, and enjoyed the rest of the concert as himself.

"This is legendary", one person wrote in the comments.

"Give this man a knighthood", another chimed in.

A third noted: "There's going to be 1,000 litter pickers at the next gig."

A job well done.

Why not read...

Half the UK find Oasis fans 'irritating' – forcing one pub to ban them completely

Oasis reunion best moments shared on social media: 'Absolutely mind blowing'

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.