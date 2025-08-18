Marco Rubio left red faced over resurfaced clip of himself saying this about Putin

Marco Rubio was left 'red-faced' on NBC News when he was shown a video of himself calling Putin a liar and claiming no one could make a deal with him.

Rubio was asked why he thought they'd be able to make a deal that Putin would stick to based on his previous comments calling him a liar.

"That's why the deal has to have enforceable mechanisms, thats why the deal has to have things like security guarantees."

The video in question saw Rubio not only call the Russian President a liar after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but he also said Putin continuously walks all over the west and would never stick to a deal.

