Brian Cox has sweary reaction to BBC interviewer's acting suggestion

Brian Cox appeared to channel his Successioncharacter, Logan Roy after he shouted "b*******" during an interview on the BBC.
The 76-year-old played the ruthless patriarch and founder of media company Waystar Royco, known for his sharp tongue and use of swear words - especially to his four children (Connor, Kendall, Siobhan (Shiv), and Roman) who strived to win his affections to became the successor of his media empire.
(Spoilers for season four ahead...)
Viewers of the most recent season were shocked with the plot twist that saw Logan dramatically killed off in the third episode, leaving his four children to fight it to see who will come out on top.
A particular slogan that became synonymous with Logan was "F*** off!" (there's even an entire compilation of the them throughout the seasons).
Cox noted to Rotten Tomatoes how he gets request from fans "on a regular basis" to say it.
"And I go yeah, that's the easiest thing in the world, f*** off"
Today, Cox's recent interview with Amol Rajan aired on BBC Radio 4's Today programme in which Rajan warned viewers about "a bit of bad language coming up."
\u201cSuccession's Brian Cox saying "bollocks" on BBC Radio 4: Today.\u201d— William Rayner (@William Rayner) 1685001675
At one point, Rajan asked Cox his opinion about whether people need certain experience to play certain roles.
He said: "What about this idea that only actors who have had certain experiences should play certain roles? You mention –"
“Bollocks! Absolute bollocks!" Cox interjected.
"It’s the imagination,” he continued. "It’s again what I talked about earlier on, about interfering with the imagination.”
Safe to say, listeners were thoroughly entertained at Cox's reaction.
\u201cBrian Cox shouting "bollocks!" at 7.45am on my radio is just what my morning needed\u201d— Matthew Garrahan (@Matthew Garrahan) 1684997296
\u201cAlways an excellent interview guest, (whether you agree or disagree with his politics) actor Brian Cox use of \u201cBollocks\u201d when asked whether actors need to have the life experience of the character they portray, doesn\u2019t disappoint \ud83d\ude0a #BBCR4Today\u201d— Nicky Clark (@Nicky Clark) 1685000051
\u201cBrian Cox shouting \u201cbollocks\u201d on @BBCr4today is most cheering.\u201d— Lyndsey Stonebridge (@Lyndsey Stonebridge) 1684999864
\u201cLiving for Brian Cox shouting bollocks on #r4today Should happen daily. #BeMoreLoganRoy \ud83d\ude02\u201d— Jacquie Shaw (@Jacquie Shaw) 1684997307
\u201cBrian Cox\u2019s spirited and unbleeped use of the word \u2018bollocks\u2019 on @BBCRadio4 just now strengthens my argument that the use of this splendid English word should not be regarded as unacceptable. @MattChorley may agree.\u201d— David Aaronovitch (@David Aaronovitch) 1684997499
\u201cSo uplifting, joyous even, to walk into the room and hear actor Brian Cox declaring \u2018Bollocks! Absolute bollocks!\u2019 on #r4today. More expletives on @BBCRadio4 please. It reflects the nation\u2019s effing mood \ud83d\udc4f @BBCr4today\u201d— Gary Horrocks (@Gary Horrocks) 1685000073
\u201cSurprised given it was a pre-record that Brian Cox\u2019 \u201cAbsolute bollocks!\u201d rant wasn\u2019t edited out\u2026something about his dulcet tones that made it sound rather magnificent! \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc63\udb40\udc74\udb40\udc7f #r4today\u201d— \u00ae\ufe0fI\u00a9\ufe0f\ud83c\uddf0y \u262e\ufe0e (@\u00ae\ufe0fI\u00a9\ufe0f\ud83c\uddf0y \u262e\ufe0e) 1685000215
Meanwhile, Today programme co-host Nick Robinson later joked about the uncanny likeness between Cox and his Succession character in the clip:
"Just to remind you, that was the actor rather than Logan Roy, although at times you couldn’t exactly tell the difference, could you?"
The finale episode of the final series of Succession called "Wide Open Eyes" will air on Sunday, May 28 on HBO.
