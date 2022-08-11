Nick Robinson delivers perfect takedown of the Tories to Rishi Sunak

Journalist Nick Robinson just put Rishi Sunak firmly in his place when he reeled off every problem the Tories have caused the UK in recent times.

It was prompted by the leadership candidate saying there were “emergencies” battering the UK that he wants to fix.

“An emergency in the economy, an emergency over energy bills, an emergency in the NHS, and our standards in public life," Robinson listed.

"When you discover who's been running the country for the past 12 years, you're going to be really cross, aren’t you?" he quipped.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.