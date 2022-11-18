Brian Cox and Brian Cox have chaotic mix-up as BBC puts them in same hotel

Brian Cox the physicist and Brian Cox the Succession actor shared a nightmare mix-up when they both tried to check into the same hotel that the BBC had put them up in.

The pair had appeared on BBC Breakfast to promote new projects, but attention was turned to the ordeal when they joked that the receptionist had told them: "We can't have two Brian Coxes."

Even after showing her a photo, the receptionist apparently still didn't know who either of them were. Burn.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

