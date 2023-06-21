The stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding, one of the people trapped on the missing Titanic submarine, has interacted with rapper Cardi B and an OnlyFans model as the search for his stepdad continues.

Brian Szasz turned heads on Tuesday after he revealed that he would be attending a Blink-182 concert while Harding is feared missing at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

In an unlikely turn of events, Szasz was the subject of a smackdown from rapper Cardi B who laid into him on Instagram Stories for going to the concert while his stepdad is lost.

The 30-year-old WAP rapper said in a video: "Ay so one of the billionaires that's missing underwater, on the submarine shit... One of the billionaires, they stepson is at a concert, right, a Blink-182 concert.

"People was like, 'Uh what is he supposed to do, be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for him himself?' Yes. You supposed to be at the house sad. You supposed to be crying for me, you supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter





Cardi B on her IG stories was talking about the titanic mess “isn’t it sad that you a whole f**kin billionaire and nobody gives a f*ck about you like…” 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CM5sVu8p74

— Deep Impact Crier (@deepimpactcrier) June 21, 2023









Szasz didn't take too kindly to this and responded to Cardi B on Twitter. Sharing TMZ's story on the matter he wrote: "What a pos trashy celeb. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families suffering. I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!"





⁦@iamcardib⁩ What a pos trashy celeb. Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families suffering. I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class! https://t.co/SyF4eMX0uX

— Brian (@audioguy182) June 21, 2023





He later added: "Cardi B We know all your latest releases are trash but is your career this desperate for attention now??"

If that wasn't the most unlikely interaction surrounding the harrowing submarine story Szasz had earlier responded to an OnlyFans model's thirst trap.









The model @Perfexiaa told Szasz that he was in her thoughts and prayers. He responded by writing: "Thank you so much! We’ve interacted and I’ve liked your posts your for years!"

He added: "It’s horrible how mean people can be and even make thinks up, but you’re a really sweet person and thank you again!"

The search for the OceanGate submarine continues after it went missing on Sunday with five people on board. Searchers are trying to locate the sound of reported 'banging' as there are said to only be 12 hours of oxygen left.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.