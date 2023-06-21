Stepson of missing sub explorer worried about attending 'distasteful' Blink-182 concert

Stepson of billionaire Hamish Harding defended his decision to attend a Blink-182 concert whilst the search for Harding and four others onboard the missing Titanic submersible continues.

Brian Szasz attended the concert in San Diego and posted a photo of himself standing in front of a merchandise stall at the concert.

“Yes I went to @blink182 last night. What am I supposed to do sit at home and watch the news? Not sorry this band has helped me through hard times since 1998.” Szasz wrote on Instagram Stories.

He also posted the same photo to Facebook, this time with the caption “it might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show as it’s my favourite band and music helps me in difficult times!” Followed by a black heart and praying emoji.

He later deleted the post, saying that his mum Linda “asked me to delete all related posts. Thanks for the support.”

Szasz has used social media to be vocal about his missing stepfather, asking for “thoughts and prayers” that the submersible rescue mission will be successful. Many took to comments on Facebook to offer their support and “pray” for Harding’s safe return.

Szasz also shared a video to Facebook and Instagram of himself confronting a man named Alex, asking him “you came here to follow me?” To which Alex replies saying “no not to follow you, to try and find you.” Szasz then tells Alex “no comment” before walking away. Alex then leaves.

Szasz, clearly unhappy with attention from the press, captioned the video: “These creepy reporters are following me and stalking me in San Diego. This creep at Petco park followed me after getting tacos.”

The rescue mission for the OceanGate submersible is still ongoing.

