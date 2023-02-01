Britney Spears slams Alyssa Milano over 'bullying' tweet

Britney Spears is not afraid to defend herself against those who believe she needs help.

In the year since being released from her conservatorship, Spears, 41, has embraced her newfound freedom on social media by posting risqué photos, dancing videos, and streams of consciousness.

But some of her posts have led some to question Spears’ mental health, including actress Alyssa Milano.

Back in December, Milano, 50, tweeted, “Someone please go check on Britney Spears” after Spears shared several photos and videos from her trip to Mexico.

In one video, Spears was in the shower in another she danced at a restaurant. She also posted a selfie where she asked her mother to get coffee.

Although the tweet has gone a month without being noticed by Spears, the pop star posted it to her Instagram Story on Wednesday and called out Milano for bullying.

“It saddens me to see things about me from people who don’t know me,” Spears wrote. “This definitely feels like a form of bullying.”

She added, “Ladies, we are supposed to be rooting for one another pulling one another down.”

Spears’ self-defending post comes just days after fans called the police to her home believing she needed a welfare check. People became concerned after Spears deactivated her Instagram - something she does now and then.

The singer-songwriter also recently defended herself against accusations that she was “tipsy” at a public dinner in an Instagram post.

Milano did not respond to Spears’ call-out on social media. It is unclear if she reached out to Spears personally.

Ironically, Milano was one of many celebrities to support Spears when the “Free Britney” movement began in 2019 to end Spears’ restrictive conservatorship.

