Britney Spears charged with drink and drug driving in California

Pop icon Britney Spears has been formally charged with drink and drug driving, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office confirmed on Thursday. The 44-year-old singer faces allegations of driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs.

This development follows just weeks after the chart-topping artist voluntarily entered a rehabilitation facility. Her case is scheduled for a court appearance on 4 May, though she may not be required to attend in person, according to the Attorney’s Office.

Should Spears plead guilty to reckless driving, she could receive a 12-month probation period. This would necessitate completing a driving under the influence (DUI) class and paying state-mandated fines and fees. This potential outcome is attributed to her lack of prior DUI history, the absence of a crash or injury during her arrest, and a low blood alcohol level, the Attorney’s Office stated.

The 'Toxic' singer was apprehended in California on 5 March after being observed driving "erratically". Police reports indicate that Spears "showed signs of impairment and submitted to a series of field sobriety tests" after officers pulled her over. She was reportedly alone in her black BMW 430i when arrested for "driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol" and subsequently taken to Ventura County Main Jail, located north-west of Los Angeles.

At the time of her arrest, a representative described the "unfortunate incident" as "completely inexcusable", expressing hope that it would be "the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life". They added: "Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for wellbeing."

This is not the first time the Mississippi-born star has faced driving-related issues. In 2007, she avoided a criminal hit-and-run trial by settling damages after photographers captured her steering her car into another vehicle while parking in California, then walking away after assessing the damage.

Her recent arrest also follows significant financial and personal changes. In February, Spears sold a portion of her back catalogue rights to music publisher Primary Wave for an undisclosed sum. This transaction occurred after the termination of her 13-year conservatorship in 2021, which had previously controlled her career and finances.

In recent years, Spears has collaborated with high-profile artists, releasing a track with Sir Elton John in 2022, and later joining forces with Black Eyed Peas member Will.i.am on 'Mind Your Business' in 2023. Her illustrious, decades-long career boasts six UK number one singles and eight UK top 10 albums, alongside collaborations with global stars including Madonna, Rihanna, Iggy Azalea, and the Backstreet Boys.