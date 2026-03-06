Britney Spears: A timeline of the singer's highs and lows since her conservatorship

Following her arrest in California on Thursday, Britney Spears' life has been a whirlwind of public and private moments since her release from a court conservatorship in 2021. While the pop superstar has largely sought a private existence over the past four and a half years, several significant events have nonetheless captured public attention.

June 2022

Exercising her newfound freedom, Spears married her long-term boyfriend Sam Asghari. The then 40-year-old had previously cited her desire to marry Asghari as a key motivation to end the nearly 14-year conservatorship. Their wedding took place at her Thousand Oaks, California, home, attended by guests including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and Madonna. The ceremony was briefly disrupted when a childhood friend, to whom she was once briefly married, attempted to crash the event and was subsequently arrested.

August 2022

Later that year, Spears made a temporary return to music, collaborating with Elton John on the club-friendly single "Hold Me Closer." This marked her first new music since 2016. The funky, piano-driven track, built around John's 1971 hit "Tiny Dancer," became a top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US and topped charts in several other countries.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari AP

June 2023

June 2023 saw a Broadway musical based on Spears' songs open with her endorsement. However, the production failed to resonate with critics or audiences and closed after just two and a half months.

July 2023

A peculiar encounter in Las Vegas in July 2023 involved Spears and then-rookie San Antonio Spurs player Victor Wembanyama. The incident, captured on video, led to conflicting accounts. Spears approached Wembanyama from behind, attempting to get his attention by tapping him on the back. A member of his security detail swiped her arm away, causing it to hit her in the face. Spears described the run-in as "super embarrassing" and filed a report with Las Vegas police, who later stated no arrest would be made. Wembanyama claimed he was unaware Spears was involved until hours later and never actually saw her.

August 2023

Just over a year into their marriage, Mr Asghari filed for divorce in August 2023, citing irreconcilable differences and seeking spousal support. Spears chose not to publicly address the split.

October 2023

Later that year, the release of her memoir, The Woman in Me. The book offered an unvarnished account of her childhood, rise to stardom, marriages, motherhood, and conservatorship. While it did not address her recent divorce from Asghari, several chapters were devoted to her relationship with Justin Timberlake, including deeply personal details about a pregnancy, abortion, and painful breakup. The memoir sold over a million copies in its first week.

January 2024

Dispelling persistent rumours, Spears publicly stated in January 2024 that she had no intention of ever returning to the music industry, confirming in an Instagram post that reports of a new album were false.

Britney Spears' memoir 'The Woman in Me' AP

April 2024

A protracted legal battle with her father, Jamie Spears, concluded in April 2024 with a settlement over lingering issues from the conservatorship he primarily controlled. The agreement averted what could have been a long, contentious, and revealing trial. Spears’ attorney had sought a public reckoning over alleged financial malfeasance and excessive surveillance by Jamie Spears, claims he denied.

May 2024

Further legal finality arrived in May 2024 with the settlement of her divorce from Asghari. Few details were made public, but it was confirmed that neither Spears nor Asghari would receive future spousal support, which he had initially sought.

August 2024

The narrative of her life is set to reach the big screen, as Universal Pictures secured the rights to The Woman in Me in August 2024, announcing a biopic directed by Jon M. Chu, known for Crazy Rich Asians and Wicked.

October 2025

Adding another layer to her public narrative, her former husband Kevin Federline, father of her two sons, released his memoir, "You Thought You Knew," in October 2025. The book included allegations that Spears drank during pregnancy, used cocaine while the boys were still breastfeeding, and exhibited bizarre and frightening behaviour during visits. Spears responded via social media, stating Federline had engaged in "constant gaslighting" and that the book was full of "white lies."