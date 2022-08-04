Britney Spears fans are worried after the pop singer shared a cryptic picture of a red square on her Instagram.

The singer's Instagram account is typically filled with pictures of herself and her everyday life.

However, on Wednesday (3 August), she shared a picture of a plain old red square with no caption or explanation on the social media platform, triggering speculation on social media.

It wasn't the first time she uploaded the red square to her feed, having posted it a couple of days ago, which caused confusion and concern.

No-one besides Spears knows what the red square is supposed to mean, but some fans have voiced their concerns over her wellbeing.

One wrote: "I honestly think she's still in trouble."

"Can we do a wellness check on this poor woman?! I feel so HELPLESS, and I can't imagine how she must feel!" another added.



A third said: "That's what we are all seeing, Red BIG flags.. so what's really going on, love?'

On the other hand, some fans have hopes that this is a reference to her upcoming collaboration with Elton John on a duet of Tiny Dancer.

This collaboration was meant to be part of her comeback into the music industry after her controversial 13-year-long conservatorship finally came to a close in November 2021.

During that time, Spears didn't have control over financial and personal matters in her life as her father, Jamie, called the shots.

She said her father had forbidden her from marrying her now-husband Sam Ashgari and made her get an IUD, posed restrictions that would jeopardise her relationship with her children, among other things.

