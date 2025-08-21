People think JD Vance just accidentally called Donald Trump 'authentically crazy'

Somehow, Vice President JD Vance may have just called Donald Trump 'authentically crazy' in an interview discussing California Governor Gavin Newsom mimicking his social media posting style.

Vance was asked by Fox News if he'd like to address the Democrats' current tactics, to which he replied, "Stop sounding like crazy people."

He went on to explain that he thought the genius of Trump's political success was that he's authentic, so does that make him authentically crazy if Newsom is just following his lead?

Users on X have reacted to the latest supposed clap back by saying "According to JD Vance, Trump’s ‘authentic genius’ is the model to follow. Translation: be authentically unhinged."

Another said, "He's not mimicking. He is MOCKING. That you don't understand demonstrates its effectiveness."

