Brooklyn Beckham responds to all the haters of his cringe cookery videos

Brooklyn Beckham has spent a lot of time trying to figure out what he wants to do, and being the son of David and Victoria Beckham probably doesn't take the pressure off.

From a photography book to modelling, he's tried his hand at a range of careers, but his recent move into cooking hasn't come without its criticism.

Beckham launched his show 'Cookin' With Brooklyn' in December 2021 which has received has received waves of criticism and hate.

But speaking to Insider, he said "To be honest, I'm used to the hate."

"I doesn't really bother me. Cooking makes me happy. I have more important things to worry about than people saying a little bit of rubbish about me."

A video of Beckham blowtorching a toastie for no apparent reason went viral after people left comments such as "he's so rich he's bored."

@independent Brooklyn Beckham baffles and delights after blow-torching a toastie for no apparent reason 🔥 #fyp #fypシ #viral #brooklyn #beckham #brooklynbeckham #food #foodtiktok #viralvideo

Another video of the 24-year-old using almost an entire bottle of avocado oil to cook two pieces of children drew in lots of criticism.

"That's a LOT of oil," a follower wrote, with the bottle used retailing for $24.99.

Although Beckham doesn't have any culinary training, after going to college to study photography and media, he referred to himself as a "chef" after being interviewed in a TikTok.

@itsdanielmac Bruh What Even Is A “Chef Name 😅💀@brooklynbeckham #mclarenp1 #p1

"Hey, man! What do you do for a living? Your car's awesome!" TikToker Daniel Mac asked him.

"Um, I'm a chef," Beckham replied.

"You're a chef? Really? Are you, like, the best chef in the world?"Mac asked, to which Beckham replied, "Tryna be!"

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.