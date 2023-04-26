Brooklyn Beckham's new cooking video is being roasted - but not because of the food

Brooklyn Beckham has released a new episode of his infamous cooking series, but this time, it's not the food people are distracted by.

The 24-year-old this time filmed himself making a grilled cheese sandwich, and despite the fact he decided to blowtorch the bread, people were too baffled by the giant hole in the crotch of his trousers.

"Is there like a hole in your pants or am I tripping?", one person asked, while another chimed in: "That hole is too funny I'm sorry."

It's not known if it was intentional or he simply didn't notice.

