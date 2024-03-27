Brooklyn Beckham just got cut from a film by his own wife

Nicola Peltz Beckham has revealed her husband Brooklyn Beckham had a cameo in her new film, but it ultimately was cut for one specific reason.

The 29-year-old made her directorial debut and also stars in the 2024 film, Lola, which is about a young woman named Lola (Peltz Beckham) who struggles to save enough money to get her little brother, Arlo (Luke David Blumm), out of their toxic home.

Peltz Beckham was recently interviewed by The Hollywood Reporterwhere she recalled how her husband's cameo "ended up on the chopping block."

“Brooklyn is actually really upset that he did get cut from his one little cameo,” Peltz Beckham said.

“He had one line, ‘Hi’, but he kept saying it in a British accent and he was staring directly into the camera. I was like, ‘oh God, we have to move on, good lord’. So, Brooklyn ended up on the chopping block.”

She added: “But I couldn’t have done any of this without him because he was such a massive support to me every day on set which I’m so appreciative of.”

Meanwhile, Peltz Beckham previously shared her husband's reaction to being cut from the film in real-time when they were both in the editing room together.

“I ended up cutting him out!” she told the Sunday Times in October 2022. “He sat there, in the editing room, he was like, ‘Did you really just cut me out while I’m sitting here?’. I was like, ‘Yes I love you so much!’.’

Despite not making the cut, the actor did note how Beckham does make an appearance in the background of some of the film scenes but due to him being “covered in tattoos and British” he had to be disguised.

Lola was released in the US on February 9.



