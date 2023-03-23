Brooklyn Beckham reveals he has huge tattoo of Nicola Peltz's face

Brooklyn Beckham has unveiled a huge tattoo of his wife Nicola's face, to add to his collection of inkings dedicated to the model.

The son of David Beckham already has Nicola's eyes drawn on the back of his neck, but was keen to show off the new addition to Jennifer Hudson on her show.

"I actually got on the same day some of the lyrics of the song that she walked down the aisle to," he explained, talking her through the 'at least' 20 inkings dedicated to her.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters