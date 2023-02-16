Heartbroken fans send love to Bruce Willis after star diagnosed with dementia

Bruce Willis, known for his roles in Die Hard and The Sixth Sense has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD)

On Thursday, Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared a photo of Willis, 67, to Instagram announcing they received the formal diagnosis after Willis experienced aphasia last year.

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," Emma Heming Willis wrote.

Last year, Willis' family announced he had been diagnosed with aphasia and would be "stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

Willis' ex-wife, actress Demi Moore, shared the same message on her Instagram.

Fans sent love to Willis on Instagram and Twitter, wishing the family well.

According to the Alzheimers Association, FTD refers to "a group of disorders caused by progressive nerve cell loss in the brain's frontal lobes."

FTD is different from Alzheimer's. FTD affects people's behavior and language more than their memory although advanced FTD can cause memory loss.

Additionally, those diagnosed with FTD are typically in their 40s or early 60s.

There is no treatment for the disease.

Celebrities sent their love to Willis and his family including Maria Shiver and Jake Tapper.

"Sending love to all of you," Sophia Bush wrote on Instagram.

"Sending love," Selma Blair commented.

Aaron Paul wrote, "Love you so much my friend! Sending hugs to you and that beautiful family of yours. Your pops is such a damn legend."

Willis is known for his role as David Addison Jr the 80's comedy-drama Moonlighting as well as his roles in movies like Armageddon, The Sixth Sense, Pulp Fiction, Moonrise Kingdom, Die Hard, and more.

