Cate Blanchett notices glaring error about her breasts during Graham Norton interview

Cate Blanchett pointed out an error on the Tár movie poster during an interview with Graham Norton - and it was pretty funny.

The actor was on Norton's show on Friday promoting her Oscar-tipped film, in which she plays conductor Lydia Tár, when she pointed out it looks like one of her breasts is bigger than the other on the promotional poster.

Norton had started asking her a question about the film and pointed to the poster which was on a TV screen behind him.

Blanchett replied: "I thought you were going to say that one breast looks bigger than the other one," as the audience laughed.

Breast issues withstanding, Blanchett picked up the Best Actress award at the Golden Globes last week for her performance in the film, which deals with cancel culture.

Elsewhere on the show, Blanchett appeared to criticise Margot Robbie, another guest on Norton's sofa, for liking heavy metal music, leading people on social media to call her "condescending".

A mixed bag for Blanchett, then.

