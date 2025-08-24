Zohran Mamdani, the New York City mayoral candidate for the Democratic Party, suffered an unfortunate PR disaster this weekend, when footage surfaced online of the socialist failing to bench press at Men’s Day in Brooklyn on Saturday (23 August).

The viral video shows Mamdani attempting to lift the weights, only for the spotter to assist him in his efforts.

Andrew Cuomo, who lost the Democratic primary to Mamdani but is still running for Mayor (as an independent), took a swipe at his political rival over the blunder, writing on Twitter/X: “It’s easy to talk, it’s hard to carry the burden. This guy can’t bench his own body weight, let alone carry the weight of leading the most important city in the world.”

Except, as you’d probably expect, this line of attack resulted in social media users calling on him to bench press:

“Are we supposed to believe Andrew Cuomo can bench his own body weight,” wrote another:

A third joked the two political candidates could settle it at Madison Square Garden:

And after one commenter claimed Cuomo “will definitely hit the gym tomorrow morning” and they “can’t wait to see what real power looks like”, the former New York governor replied: “Let’s see”:

But at the same time as Mamdani’s strength was ridiculed, the state assembly member announced he would be carrying out a scavenger hunt in the city on Sunday (August 24).

What is Zohran Mamdani’s scavenger hunt?

In a video showing him tucking into some potato chips, Mamdani explained he has “something to hide” because his campaign team is “doing a scavenger hunt”.

He continued: “You’ll solve a series of clues all related to a very particular theme in New York City history, each of which will take you to the next location, all accessible by public transit.

“When you arrive at the location, look for a campaign volunteer who will mark off your card, and give you a clue to the next location.”

Cards are handed out at the first location.

When does the scavenger hunt start?

It’ll start at 2pm local time.

What’s the first clue?

No idea… Yet. A video containing the first clue for the hunt will be shared on social media.

When does the hunt end?

Those taking part in the scavenger hunt have between 5:30pm and 7pm local time to get to the final location.

What’s the prize?

Mamdani remained tight-lipped about what awaits people at the final destination, referring to it only as a “special surprise” and stressing it is “not a wad of cash” – a swipe at opponent and incumbent mayor Eric Adams, after a longtime adviser of his reportedly gave a journalist a potato chip bag containing cash following a campaign event on Wednesday.

The advisor, Winnie Greco, reportedly handed the money over to The City reporter Katie Honan, though Greco’s attorney Steven Brill told The Associated Press the situation was being “blown out of proportion”.

He said: “This was not a bag of cash. In the Chinese culture, money is often given to others in a gesture of friendship and gratitude. And that’s all that was done here. Winnie‘s intention was born purely out of kindness.”

Adams’ campaign team, meanwhile, said it had suspended Greco from further work as an unpaid volunteer, and that Adams had no prior knowledge of her actions.

What’s been the reaction to the scavenger hunt?

Many have expressed excitement for the hunt and praised Mamdani’s promotional campaign, with one arguing that “coming up with fun games and challenges” should be “the main job of a mayor”:

“I want a mayor who gives me enrichment activities,” wrote another:

It’s sparked comparisons to the YouTube series Jet Lag: The Game:

One joked that “there are two 20-something New Yorkers completely unaware they are about to find love” at the hunt:

And Americans in other states despaired that they can’t join in the fun too:

Anyone else getting serious FOMO?

