Trump’s latest attempt to shut down talk of the Epstein files only made it worse

US president Donald Trump has been asked about the Epstein files again and in trying to dismiss the controversy once more, the conversation online has only continued to intensify.

After one reporter asked him about the Department of Justice handing over Epstein documents to the House Oversight Committee, Trump replied: “Innocent people shouldn’t be hurt but I’m in support of keeping it totally open, I couldn’t care less. You’ve got a lot of people that could be mentioned in those files that don’t deserve to be because he knew everybody in Palm Beach.

“I don’t know anything about that but I have said to Pam [Bondi] and everybody else ‘give them everything you can give them’ because it’s a Democrat hoax. It’s just a hoax - the whole Epstein thing is a Democrat hoax.

“We’ve had the greatest six months, seven months in the history of the presidency and the Democrats don’t know what to do, so they keep bringing up that stuff.”

It’s not the first time that Trump has claimed the Epstein files are a “hoax” or some sort of plot by political rivals. At one point, he even claimed - without evidence - that the files were “written” and “created” by the likes of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden’s administration.

Except, the remarks have been met with scepticism online, with one Twitter/X user asking if Epstein himself knew the files were a hoax:

“He can easily prove this by releasing those 100K pages,” argued another.

And a third noted Trump pledged to release the Epstein files back in 2024:

The Republican’s remarks came on the same day that a transcript of Ghislaine Maxwell’s interview with deputy attorney general Todd Blanche was revealed, in which the former girlfriend of the disgraced financier and sex offender said she had never seen Trump doing anything “inappropriate”.

“I actually never saw the president in any type of massage setting. I never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way. The president was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects,” she said, according to the transcripts.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.