All of the celebrities at the $600M Ambani wedding

There are weddings, then there's The Ambani Wedding...

Since Indian billionaire Anant Ambani got engaged to Radhika Merchant last year, the celebrations have taken over timelines far and wide.

In January, the pair celebrated their engagement party, where Merchant took part in a traditional "mehndi" ceremony.

Just two months later, the couple threw a star-studded pre-wedding party which saw tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates in attendance. They hired Rihanna to perform at the party and later had sets from Akon and Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh.

They also hosted a dinner for more than 50,000 villagers outside Jamnagar ahead of the party.

In May, the families had a European cruise with a whole new lineup of performances including Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli, the Backstreet Boys, and Pitbull.

Just last week, Justin Bieber was reportedly paid $10 million for his performance at yet another pre-wedding bash known as the 'sangeet'. The star took to his Instagram to share a snap from the celebration.

Ambani married his longtime girlfriend on Friday (12 July), in a ceremony where 100 private planes were reportedly used to usher guests to Mumbai.





Who are the Ambanis?



Anant is the youngest of three. His father Mukesh Ambani is Asia's richest man and is estimated to be worth over $123 billion, according to Forbes.

Mukesh has been the head of Reliance Industries Limited since 2002 where he currently serves as the managing director and multinational conglomerate’s chairman.

The company was founded in 1958 by Mukesh's father, Dhirubhai Ambani. The company started by trading spices and yarn before evolving into Reliance Textiles in 1966. In 1977, it went public and prompted small investor participation in the stock market. By the 80s, Reliance went into petrochemicals, plastics and petroleum refining and later became a global leader in the polyester market.

Mukesh and his brother Anil took over the family business when their father Dhirubhai died. They transformed Reliance into a global powerhouse including various sectors such as retail, renewable energy and telecommunications.

Anat's wife, Radhika, also comes from a similar affluent background. She is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare. Anat and Radhika were childhood friends, before getting engaged last year.

Getty Images









When is the Ambani wedding?

The four-day wedding celebrations kickstarted on Friday (12 July). The pair reportedly married on Saturday (13 July).





What is the cost of the Ambani wedding?

The host of wedding celebrations are reported to be worth a staggering $600 million (£464.6M).





What celebrities are attending the Ambani wedding?

The wedding is estimated to have a 1,200-person guest list, including former world leaders, celebrities, tech tycoons and Bollywood stars:

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, reality stars

Instagram





Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, actors

Getty Images









John Cena, actor and wrestler

Getty Images





Disha Patani, actress

Getty Images





Former prime minister Tony Blair and Cherie Blair

Getty Images





Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, actors

Getty Images





AP Dhillon, rapper





Cricketer Gautam Gambhir Natasha Jain

Getty Images





Ananya Panday, actress

Getty Images





FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Leena Al Ashqar

Getty Images









How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.