Every celebrity supporting Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

A number of celebrities have been vocal in their support for Blake Lively following the news the actor is suing her It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and being part of a campaign to “destroy” her reputation.

The film is an adaption of the bestselling Colleen Hoover novel of the same name where Lively plays protagonist Lily Bloom and Baldoni plays Ryle Kincaid, her abusive partner, and Baldoni was also the film's director.

During the press tour for the film's release, TikTok sleuths quickly noticed Lively and Baldoni didn't do any of the promotion together.

In fact, Baldoni did press separately from the rest of the cast. This was also when Lively was called out for her "tone deaf" messaging, telling cinemagoers to "bring their florals” rather than focussing on the serious topic of domestic violence in the film.

Amid all the backlash Lively received, a journalist shared her “nightmare” interview with Lively back in 2016 that made her “want to quit” her job, which quickly went viral on social media.

Lively's lawsuit alleges all the negative fan reaction was part of a coordinated campaign by Baldoni’s PR team. However, Baldoni's lawyers have denied this and called the lawsuit a "desperate attempt" for Lively to “fix her negative reputation”.



Further details in the lawsuit include requirements set out by Lively for her to work on the film which included “no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni’s alleged previous ‘pornography addiction’, no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no further mentions of cast and crew’s genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake’s weight, and no further mention of Blake’s dead father.”

Since news of the lawsuit has emerged, friends and former co-stars of Lively have expressed their public support for her - here are all the celebrities who have spoken out so far.

Colleen Hoover

The author of It Ends With Us posted her support for Lively as she took to her Instagram stories and wrote: “@blakelively you have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met.

“Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt.”

Brandon Sklenar



Lively and Baldoni’s It Ends With Us co-star who is one of the love interests (Atlas Corrigan) of Lively’s character in the film told his followers to read the 80-page lawsuit.

He posted a photo of Lively’s lawsuit on Instagram with the caption: “FOR THE LOVE OF GOD READ THIS,” with red heart emoji and tagged Lively too.

It's not the first time Sklenar has defended Lively, as he did so previously when she received backlash over how she was promoting the movie in interviews.

Jenny Slate

Slate who starred alongside Lively and Baldoni as the sister of Baldoni’s character in the film released a statement to Today, in support of Lively.

“As Blake Lively’s cast mate and friend, I voice my support as she takes action against those reported to have planned and carried out an attack on her reputation," she said.

“Blake is a leader, loyal friend and a trusted source of emotional support for me and so many who know and love her."

Slate added: “What has been revealed about the attack on Blake is terribly dark, disturbing and wholly threatening. I commend my friend, I admire her bravery and I stand by her side.”

America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel

Ferrera, Tamblyn and Bledel, who starred alongside Lively in the 2005 film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, shared a joint statement on Instagram in support of Lively.

In the statement, they said: "As Blake's friends and sisters for over 20 years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation.

"Throughout the filming of It Ends with Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice.

Gwyneth Paltrow



Gwyneth Paltrow appeared to subtly show her support by promoting Lively’s haircare line, Blake Brown, on her Instagram Story, with the words “just added to my Christmas wish list," along with a queen emoji.

Shawn Levy



Director Shawn Levy, who worked with Lively on Deadpool and Wolverine, took to Instagram where he posted a story with a screenshot to the New York Times story, and wrote he is “proud to call Blake Lively a friend”.

Paul Feig



A Simple Favor director, Paul Feig, quoted a post from The New York Times about Lively's lawsuit and shared his support and experience working with Lively on two films.



"I’ve now made two movies with Blake and all I can say is she’s one of the most professional, creative, collaborative, talented and kind people I’ve ever worked with. She truly did not deserve any of this smear campaign against her. I think it’s awful she was put through this," he wrote.

Michele Morrone



Actor Michele Morrone who worked alongside Lively on the upcoming film A Simple Favor 2 posted a video on his Instagram Story sharing his support for her.

“So it’s usually not my thing to make these types of videos, but I think it’s time to stand up for a person that I really love and this person is Blake Lively," he said at the beginning of the video.

“I personally met Blake during A Simple Favor 2. We shot this incredible film together and I felt something was wrong and I felt the pain and then we had the opportunity to talk about [it], me and her. Blake was in pain."

He added: "I’m really tired to see those kind of cruel and bad comments about her without knowing the situation."

Morrone also shared a link to the The New York Times about the lawsuit.

At the end of the video the actor concluded: "Blake, I love you so much. Keep it up, and we’re going to see each other very, very soon."

Bart Johnson

Lively’s brother-in-law and High School Musical actor Bart Johnson took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his support for Lively and didn't hold back in his opinion of Baldoni.

"He’s a fraud. He puts on the ‘costume’ of a hero, man bun and all. Used all of the trendy catchphrases and buzz words for his podcasts," Johnson said of Baldoni on 23 December.

“None of it’s genuine. It’s all theatre. And everyone fell for it. For years. Rewatch his videos with a more critical eye and watch him compliment and praise himself with faux humility and self deprecation. What a performance.”

Robyn Lively

Blake Lively’s sister Robyn took to her Instagram Stories where she wrote: “FINALLY justice for my sister @BlakeLively," and also highlighted certain phrases from the New York Times article.

In another post, she urged people to read the article which she linked and wrote “Blake Lively” with a heart drawn around it.

Amber Heard



Amber Heard has spoken out on Lively's allegations against Justin Baldoni - who hired the same PR crisis manager that Heard’s ex-husband Johnny Depp used during their high-profile defamation trial back in 2022.

In a statement to NBC News, Heard said: “Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying ‘a lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on’. I saw this firsthand and up close. It’s as horrifying as it is destructive.”

Amy Schumer

Taking to Instagram, the comedian posted a story where she simply wrote, “I believe Blake.”

Previously, Schumer mocked Lively on her Inside Amy Schumer sketch show and said that the two are “not close friends” according to Deadline.

Elsewhere, Blake Lively's publicist recently broke silence over Justin Baldoni drama.

