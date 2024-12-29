Blake Lively's publicist breaks silence over Justin Baldoni drama

Blake Lively's publicist, Leslie Sloane, has addressed allegations that her team played a role in planting stories to damage Justin Baldoni's reputation during the It Ends With Us press tour.

Sloane has denied the allegations which are said to be included in Baldoni's upcoming lawsuit, which was announced by his attorney, Bryan Freedman.

In a statement to People, Sloane said she was contacted in November with an anonymous tip from Sara Nathan, the sister of Melissa Nathan, Baldoni's PR manager. The tip was in regard to alleged HR complaints on the set of the film.

Melissa Nathan was mentioned in Lively's lawsuit which claimed involvement in an alleged effort to tarnish Lively’s reputation.

Sloane continued: "After that, I was contacted by various press outlets asking about allegations of HR complaints. When contacted, I responded to press questions by referring them to Wayfarer or Sony for information regarding HR complaints."

She added: "It’s clear that Mr. Baldoni and his Wayfarer Associates are suggesting that I originated press stories about HR complaints on set, which is false."

It comes after Lively's lawsuit which accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign to damage her reputation. In response, Baldoni's attorney revealed that a countersuit is in the works.

Speaking to Deadline on Saturday (28 December), Freedman said the lawsuit will "shock everyone".

"I am not going to speak to when or how many lawsuits we are filing but when we file our first lawsuit, it is going to shock everyone who has been manipulated into believing a demonstrably false narrative," he shared.

"It will be supported by real evidence and tell the true story. In over 30 years of practicing, I have never seen this level of unethical behavior intentionally fueled through media manipulation," he added.

