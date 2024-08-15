Reporter shares 2016 interview with Blake Lively that made her "want to quit my job"

Blake Lively has come under fire for her response to a reporter in a resurfaced interview from 2016.

This follows reports of a rift between her and her co-star and director Justin Baldoni. in the actor's latest film,It Ends With Us.

The Gossip Girl star has also been criticised for her "tone-deaf" approach to the press tour of the Colleen Hoover adaptation (where she is also a co-producer), which deals with the sensitive topic of domestic violence.

In recent days, journalist and founder of Content Now TV, Kjersti Flaa uploaded to YouTube the time she got to interview Lively back in 2016 and her co-star Parker Posey for the Woody Allen film Cafe Society.

The video itself is titled "The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job."

Lively at the time was expecting her second child with husband Ryan Reynolds and announced the news in April of that year, and according to Vogue, she made her "bump debut" at the Met Gala the following month in May.

So at the beginning of the interview, Flaa said to Lively: "First of all, congrats on your little bump," referring to her pregnancy.

But this comment prompted Lively to bizarrely reply: "Congrats on your little bump."

Then the interview took another awkward turn when Flaa asked a question about the period piece costumes in the film which was set in the 1930s.





As Lively turned to her co-star Posey and retorted : “Everyone wants to talk about the clothes but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes."

“I would,” Flaa said.

Then in the video description, Flaa described the experience and wrote: “Sitting down with Blake Lively and her co-star Parker Posey for Cafe Society is the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced."



She then asked: "Is it not OK to congratulate someone on their pregnancy or to ask another woman about costumes she is wearing in a film?"

Since posting the video on August 10, the video now has over 763,000 views as people in the comments have slammed Lively's "rude" and "odd" behaviour towards the journalist.

One person said: "Asking about wardrobe for a period piece movie is a normal question! I’m so sorry they treated you this way."

"I can't believe how rude Blake Lively is." another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Why did she [Lively] say the bump comment back to you? Why would she even have been offended by that - it was a warm comment from you congratulating her pregnancy...so odd."

"The interviewer seems like a kind and professional person who did a really good job handling the interviewee's bizarre attempts at bullying," a fourth person commented.

