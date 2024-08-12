TikTok sleuths are convinced there is drama between 'It Ends With Us' cast

The newly released film It Ends With Us has gained the attention of TikTok sleuths who are convinced there is a rift between co-stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

Based on a best-selling book by the same name and written by Colleen Hoover, the film adaptation follows Lily Bloom (Lively) who meets and falls in love with Ryle (Baldoni) but the relationship turns sinister as Ryle becomes abusive, during this time Lily's first love Atlas (Brandon Sklenar) reappears in her life.

Back in 2019, Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, acquired the rights to the book and he is also the director of the film. In addition to her role, Lively was a co-producer on the film.

We've seen before how rumours like this can plague a film's marketing campaign (looking back to the split gate, along with the Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde of it all with Don't Worry Darling), but what exactly has caused people on social media to come to this conclusion?

Both Badoni and Lively haven't been photographed together at the film premieres

(Left) Emily Baldoni and Justin Baldoni attend the "It Ends With Us" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City and (Right) Hugh Jackman, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend the same premiere. Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

The first thing that raised suspicion among social media users was the fact that Baldoni and Lively have not been photographed together at any of the film's premieres - despite the fact they are the two stars of the film and worked on the behind the scenes of the project with Baldoni directing and Lively co-producing.

While Baldoni was pictured with his wife Emily and his family, Lively was snapped with her co-stars such as Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate and Isabela Ferrer, as well as her husband Ryan Reynolds, and showbiz pal Hugh Jackman.

The cast don't follow Baldoni on Instagram

Of course, with any rumours of a falling out, social media sleuths are quick to check who is following who on Instagram and noticed that the cast doesn't follow Baldoni on the image-sharing app.

This includes Lively, Jenny Slate, Brandon Sklenar, and the book's author Colleen Hoover.

It comes as it was reported that "there was a fracture among the filmmakers in the post-production process, where in two different cuts of the movie emerged," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Additionally, when asked about Badloni in an interview, Slate changed the subject









Lively has been doing interviews with Sklenar

Another thing that's been picked up on is how Lively has been doing press interviews with co-star Sklenar but Baldoni is notably absent, even though his character is just as integral to the story and he directed the film.

Ryan Reynolds wrote a scene in the film



Lively revealed in a recent interview that her husband Ryan Reynolds wrote one of the scenes in the film - and it's left people questioning how Baldoni felt about this.

"The iconic rooftop scene, my husband actually wrote it," Blake told E! News.

"Nobody knows that but you now. We help each other. He works on everything I do. I work on everything he does. So his wins, his celebrations are mine and mine are his."

This was apparently news to the film's screenwriter Christy Hall who thought the dialogue in the rooftop scene was improvised.

“There were a couple of little things that I thought had been improvised,” Hall told People magazine when asked about Reynolds's involvement.

“Like when he says, ‘Pretty please with a cherry on top,’ and she talks about the maraschino cherries. When I saw a cut I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cute. That must have been a cute improvised thing.’ So if I’m being told that Ryan wrote that, then great, how wonderful.”





How the film has been marketed

People online have theorised the rumoured fall-out between Baldoni and Lively may have something to do with the marketing of the film.

Some have criticised and accused Lively of not taking the film's domestic violence theme as seriously as part of the promo sees her husband Ryan Reynold lightheartedly interview Sklenar in a skit, with people suggesting it is cross-advertising with the recently released Deadpool & Wolverine.

The actor also told viewers to "grab your friends and wear your florals" when going to see the film in cinemas - but she has spoken out about how domestic violence impacts her character in the film.

"Lily is a survivor and a victim and while they are huge labels, these are not her identity. She defines herself and I think it's deeply empowering that no one else can define you," she told the BBC.





@nadiagreads Replying to @Daniela Bernal where is the raising awareness??? #itendswithus #itendswithusmovie #justinbaldoni #blakelively













Baldoni has hinted he won't direct the sequel, saying "Blake's ready to direct"

Despite directing the first film, Baldoni has appeared to rule himself out of returning to the director's chair for the sequel It Starts With Us.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said: " I think there are better people for that one. I think Blake Lively’s ready to direct. That’s what I think.”

He continued to praise Lively: I don't know if you know how smart and creative she really is."

"She's best known as an actress and of course, she's a fashion icon, but she's so much more than that.

"She is a dynamic creative - she had her hands in every part of this production and everything she touched, she made better."

Or maybe it is just one big PR stunt?

Whether there has been any fallout or not, this has the entire internet talking about the film, which had an $80m global opening weekend.

Either way, we're all seated.

