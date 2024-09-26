Chappell Roan clarifies political stance after choosing not to endorse Kamala Harris

Singer Chappell Roan has clarified her political stance after explaining why she hasn’t endorsed Kamala Harris in the upcoming US presidential election.

The ‘Hot To Go!’ singer has had a spectacular rise to fame, with the release of her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess making her one of the biggest names in pop at the moment.

In a recently released interview with the Guardian, the singer said she doesn’t feel compelled to endorse any candidate in the upcoming election and urged people to use critical thinking when visiting the voting booth.

Now, taking to TikTok, Roan has sought to clarify her position after it appears some people tried to suggest she is voting for Donald Trump.

Clarifying that she is not voting for Trump, Roan explained: "There is nuance to what I say in interviews. If you literally know anything about me, and for what I stand for, you know that this is not lip service, this is not virtue signalling.”

She continued: “Actions speak louder than words and actions speak louder than an endorsement.”

“Hear it from my mouth, if you’re still wondering: No, I’m not voting for Trump,” Roan clarified. “I will always question those in power and those making decisions over other people and I will stand up for what’s right and what I believe in.”

In another video, Roan explained further after suggesting people were “skewing” her words even more.

“Endorsing and voting are completely different,” she said. “Obviously, f**k the policies of the right, but also f**k some of the policies on the left.”

@chappellroan Im done talking about it. If you dont get what im saying from this, its a lost cause. And im not forcing you to agree with me. This is my statement. Have a good day

Roan explained: “That’s why I can’t endorse.”

She added: “F**k Trump for f**king real, but f**k some of the s**t that has gone down in the Democratic Party that has failed people like me and you. And more so Palestine. And more so, every marginalised community in the world.”

While not endorsing Harris, Roan said she is going to vote for the Vice President despite disagreeing with some of the Democrats’ policies.

“So yeah, I’m voting for f**king Kamala,” the singer revealed, adding, “Voting is all we have right now in the system and so I encourage it, yet again.”

